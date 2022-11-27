Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $180.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

