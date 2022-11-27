Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.