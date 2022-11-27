Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $629,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.