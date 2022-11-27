Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ALV opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.14. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

