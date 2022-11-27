Algorand Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $50.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023685 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,101,602 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,755,176 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

