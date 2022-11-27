Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $156.16 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00005059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,363,096 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

