Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

AKBA opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

