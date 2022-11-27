Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $872.61 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

