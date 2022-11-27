Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 281,995 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 940,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.