Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Aedifica Stock Performance
Shares of AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Thursday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07.
Aedifica Company Profile
Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.
