Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADXS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.17. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $33.60.
About Advaxis
Further Reading
