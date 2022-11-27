Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $46.72 million and $321,882.63 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00008517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,225 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

