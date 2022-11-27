Adshares (ADS) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.67 million and approximately $339,815.39 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,256 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

