AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,676,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,084,000 after buying an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

