Aave Market Capitalization Tops $886.82 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $62.93 or 0.00380436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $886.82 million and $83.18 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

