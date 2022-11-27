A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23,370.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.