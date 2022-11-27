7Pixels Price Reaches $3.37 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00020436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $29,545.43 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.18911165 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,925.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

