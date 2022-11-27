375 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.99. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

