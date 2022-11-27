321,751 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321,751 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.