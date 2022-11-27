210 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Accenture stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.52.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

