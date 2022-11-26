Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of ZM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $5,116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

