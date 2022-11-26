Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

