Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.31 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $311.79 million and $22.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,869,197,635 coins and its circulating supply is 13,577,730,482 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.
