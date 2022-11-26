Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $142.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

