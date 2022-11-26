XYO One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.13 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00238199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00483865 USD and is up 12.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,915,216.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.