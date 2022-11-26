XSGD One Day Volume Reaches $463,349.18 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004220 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $53.62 million and approximately $463,349.18 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,930,933 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

