Wrapped BNB Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $949.49 million and approximately $83.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $312.16 or 0.01893557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.08292183 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00489806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.58 or 0.29792354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,041,667 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

