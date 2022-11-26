WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.37 million and $3.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.01917430 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032708 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.01744771 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04394171 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.