Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 48,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 135,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

