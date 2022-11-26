Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 48,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 135,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Williams Industrial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.