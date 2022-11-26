Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

