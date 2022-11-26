Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications



Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

