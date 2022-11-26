Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of ETN opened at $166.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

