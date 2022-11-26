Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

