Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,676.77 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $419,676.77 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.