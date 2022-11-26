Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $54.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

