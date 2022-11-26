VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 98.4% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.71 or 0.08277487 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.81 or 0.29954250 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

