VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

