Velas Price Hits $0.0221 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $52.71 million and $727,316.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00077442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,381,253,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,253,087 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.