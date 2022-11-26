Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 48.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.