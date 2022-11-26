Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

