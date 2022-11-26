Uniswap Price Tops $5.49 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00033214 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $90.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00459228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018336 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48916466 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 551 active market(s) with $98,660,154.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.