UMA (UMA) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00010117 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $115.21 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.81 or 0.08260749 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29930562 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.