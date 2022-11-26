Ultra Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and $2.49 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00682734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00241791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055719 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20310721 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $825,100.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

