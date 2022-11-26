UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALO stock opened at €24.68 ($25.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($38.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.22.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

