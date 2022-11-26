UBS Group Analysts Give AECOM (NYSE:ACM) a $94.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
AECOM Price Performance
ACM stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $84.83.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 97.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
Read More
