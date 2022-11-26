U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.