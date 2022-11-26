U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

