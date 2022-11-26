U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 180,679 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

