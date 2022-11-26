U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 171,273.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

