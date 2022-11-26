Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.35 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $91.85 million and $4.35 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

According to CryptoCompare, "TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations."

